Militants Hurl Grenade at Non-Locals in J&K's Pulwama, Migrant Labourer Dead

A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, 4 August, as per the police.

The area was cordoned off after the grenade attack, which occurred in Pulwama's Gadoora area.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside workers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.