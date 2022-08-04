Militants Hurl Grenade at Non-Locals in J&K's Pulwama, Migrant Labourer Dead

Image used for representational purposes only.
A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday, 4 August, as per the police.
The area was cordoned off after the grenade attack, which occurred in Pulwama's Gadoora area.
"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside workers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The deceased labourer, who hailed from Bihar, has been identified as Mohammed Mumtaz.
The injured persons, who are also from Bihar, were identified as Mohammed Arif and his son Mohammed Majbool. Both are said to be in a stable condition.
The labourers were involved in the manufacture of cotton bedding, PTI reported the police as saying.
