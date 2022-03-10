3 Independents Pledge Support to BJP, Party to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Goa

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state of Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday noon said that he has sought the Governor's appointment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stake claim to form the next government.

"The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa," he said.

The BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in the coastal state but may not have enough to form the government on its own, meaning it will require outside support. Sawant told on Thursday that the party will take support from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates to form the government.

Independent candidate from the Bicholim constituency Dr Chandrakant Shetye, independent candidate from Cortalim Manuel Vaz and independent candidate from Curtorim Alexio Reginaldo have extended support to BJP.