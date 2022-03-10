3 Independents Pledge Support to BJP, Party to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Goa

Panaji: Goa Health Minister and BJPs candidate from Valpoi constituency Vishwajeet Rane being greeted by supporters, during counting day of Goa elections, at a counting centre in Panaji, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
(Photo: IANS)
The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state of Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday noon said that he has sought the Governor's appointment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stake claim to form the next government.
"The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa," he said.
The BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in the coastal state but may not have enough to form the government on its own, meaning it will require outside support. Sawant told on Thursday that the party will take support from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates to form the government.
Independent candidate from the Bicholim constituency Dr Chandrakant Shetye, independent candidate from Cortalim Manuel Vaz and independent candidate from Curtorim Alexio Reginaldo have extended support to BJP.
The BJP rallied with Pramod Sawant as its CM face and AAP named Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate, whereas the Congress and the TMC refrained from announcing a CM face.
The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.
When the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant said the central party leadership is in talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for a post-poll alliance in case the saffron party fails to achieve a majority.
Forming a government requires the BJP to get 21 seats out of the 40 in the Assembly. As per Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in 18 Assembly seats and the Congress is leading in 10, followed by MGP with three and independent candidates taking the lead in the remaining seats.
Sawant once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes.
The BJP candidate, Praveen Arlekar, won from Pernem seat and Joshua D'Souza in the Mapusa constituency. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate secured the prestigious Panaji seat by defeating former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son and independent candidate Utpal Parrikar by a margin of 700 votes.
"This is a victory of Goan people and a victory for the government, a victory of the Prime Minister," BJP national general secretary CT Ravi told media in Panaji.
“We had thought that we will win but we have to accept the people's mandate. We have got 12 seats, BJP has got 18 seats. We will work strongly as the opposition. Congress will have to work hard to win the confidence of people,” said Congress leader Michael Lobo.
