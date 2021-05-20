2nd Cyclone Possible Over India’s East Coast, Mamata Holds Meeting

After Cyclone Tauktae, India’s east coast prepares for a possible second cyclone. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on Thursday, 20 May, with the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and disaster management authority over the possible cyclone that is likely to hit West Bengal coast by 26 May.

If realised, the cyclone will be called ‘Yaas’, a name given by Oman.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday, that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal around 22 May, ANI reported.