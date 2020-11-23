2G Scam Case: HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging CBI Appeal’s Legality

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 23 November dismissed the applications filed by the acquitted accused challenging the process of decision-making behind the approval from the Central government to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of the accused of the 2G scam case. A single judge bench of the high court comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi rejected the pleas of the acquitted accused persons who had challenged the CBI appeal against the 2G verdict on the ground of lack of requisite sanction from the Central government.

Justice Sethi, who is due to demit office on 30 November, released the appeals filed by the CBI and ED against the verdict in the 2G scam case from his board and the same would now be listed before another bench on 1 December.