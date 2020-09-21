Govt Defends Throttled Internet in Kashmir

Controlled speeds are enough for online education and public health services, said the government.

The Parliament on Monday, 21 September, defended the throttling of Internet services in Kashmir. “Internet restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are in the Interest of sovereignty and integrity of India,” the central government told parliament, reported NDTV .

“The Internet services are already available in Kashmir on fixed-line and, that too, without any speed restrictions as well as 2G speed mobile data services are also operational since 24th January 2020. Restrictions on accessing social media sites have also been lifted from March onwards,” Minister of State for Home GK Reddy informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Reddy also informed the parliament that “the 2G mobile Internet speed is not an impediment in COVID control measures, including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers.”

He further stated that e-learning apps and websites of the Government of India and Government of J&K are accessible over 2G Internet for downloading e-books and other study material.

Reddy told the Parliament that high-speed 4G mobile data services have started in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of the Union Territory where the government imposed a crippling communication blockade in 2019.