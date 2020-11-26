26/11: US Says It Stands With India in Its Fight Against Terrorism

The United States on the 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attack stated that it is reaffirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims.

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of state department said that the country is standing alongside India in the fight against terrorism.

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Cale Brown, on Wednesday, 25 November, said that through the Rewards for Justice programme, the US seek to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack face justice.

In 2018, the Rewards for Justice programme announced a reward of up to $5 million for information about the individuals responsible for these attacks.

On 26 November 2008, Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea.



They carried out coordinated attacks on Chhatrapati Shivaji railway terminus, the Taj Mahal hotel, the Trident hotel, and a Jewish centre.



The six US citizens killed during the 26/11 attacks were: Ben Zion Chroman, Gavriel Holtzberg, Sandeep Jeswani, Alan Scherr, his daughter Naomi Scherr, and Aryeh Leibish Teitelbaum.

David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American, and Tahawwur Rana, a former Pakistan Army doctor and currently a Canadian citizen, were indicted in a US court for their support to the LeT terrorist operation, reported PTI.

A total of 166 people, including 28 foreigners, were killed.