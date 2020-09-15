25-Year-Old Doctor Passes Away After Month-Long Battle with COVID

Dr Vikas organs were shutting down, he was also put under dialysis, but the condition of his lungs deteriorated.

Vikas Solanki, a 25-year-old doctor, passed away on Monday, 14 September, after battling COVID-19 for over a month. A resident of Hisar, Haryana, he had tested coronavirus positive in August and had been under treatment at a hospital in the city. Dr Solanki was admitted to the AIIMS campus in Jhajjar after his health deteriorated. On Saturday, 12 September, he was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi and was put on a ventilator, reported The Indian Express.

Dr Ajay Mohan, a surgery resident at AIIMS, told The Indian Express that Dr Solanki died at 8:30 am at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Dr Mohan also stated that Vikas was initially “asymptomatic” but later the infection “impacted his pancreas, leading to hypoglycemia and sepsis,” according to The Indian Express.

According to Dr Mohan, Vikas’s organs were shutting down, he was also put under dialysis, but the condition of his lungs deteriorated. “Dr Vikas Solanki was a dynamic young man; it’s so heartbreaking and scary,” said Dr Ajay Mohan.

Dr Solanki’s colleagues told The Indian Express that Solanki was a topper and a person with a great vision. Dr Solanki completed his MBBS from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

Dr Wamiqur Rehman Gajdhar, who was a senior to Dr Solanki, said, “Dr Vikas was one of the brightest students I have met at AIIMS. He had knowledge about everything – from medicine to philosophy, politics to history. We had a lot of common interests and bonded well during our educational journey.” Dr Gajdhar recently lost his father to COVID-19.

