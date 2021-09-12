24-Year-Old Dalit Woman & National Kho-Kho Champion Strangled to Death in UP

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed for murder, assault, and molestation against unknown accused, said the police. No arrests have been made yet.

As per the victim’s family, the woman left her house around 11 am on Friday for work. A few hours later, when she did not return, they tried calling her phone but could not reach her. The family was then informed by a local resident that a woman had been found next to some railway tracks, said The Indian Express report.

“We rushed to the spot when we came to know that someone had been found in an injured state. The ground beneath our feet shifted when we realised it’s her. Someone had tightly wound a dupatta around her neck. She could not make it. She had other injuries as well. She is a sportswoman and she must have attempted to fight back. It also appears that there was more than one person involved in it. I believe that she was raped as well,” said the victim's sister to the paper.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)