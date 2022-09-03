Activist Teesta Setalvad Walks Out of Jail Day After SC Grants Interim Bail

While granting interim bail to Setalvad, the Supreme Court said that "the entire matter, on merits, shall be considered by the high court, independently or uninfluenced by any of the observations made by this court."

"We are only considering from the standpoint whether during the consideration of the application, the custody must be insisted upon or whether she be granted the relief of interim bail," the court had added.

The court, on a request by the additional solicitor general appearing for the state, had further said that its decision was not to have bearing on the pleas of Setalvad's co-accused.

"It is further meant here that the relief of interim bail is granted to the appellant in the peculiar facts including that the appellant is a lady. This shall not be taken to be a reflection and shall not be used by the other accused as and when such occasion arises. The submissions on behalf of the other accused should be considered on their own merits," it noted.