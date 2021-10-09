20-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped On Board Mumbai-Bound Pushpak Express; Four Held

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by robbers onboard a Mumbai-Lucknow train, the police said on Saturday, 9 October.

As per a report on NDTV, on Friday, eight people carrying weapons boarded Pushpak Express’ sleeper coach in Maharashtra's Igatpuri town and started robbing passengers.

During this time, they also allegedly raped the 20-year-old woman and injured a few other passengers with their weapons, the police said.

As the passengers raised an alarm at the Kasara station in Mumbai, the Government Railway Police arrived at the scene.