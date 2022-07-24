LuLu Mall Namaz Controversy: 2 More Held in Case, Total 7 Arrested

The officer said efforts are being made to arrest other accused in the case.

None of those arrested is a staff member of Lulu Mall, which was inaugurated recently by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The arrests have been made after Adityanath Monday directed the administration to act tough against elements “hell-bent on vitiating the atmosphere” in the state.

A video of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall had surfaced on social media on 13 July.

The incident kicked up a row after a right-wing Hindu outfit objected to the namaz being offered on the mall premises and sought permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.