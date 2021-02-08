2 Arrested Over Murder of Kamal Nath’s Relatives in Greater Noida

The police further said that Narendra, who ran a spare parts business in Delhi, would often lend money to people. Rohit, who was previously involved in instances of thefts and was unemployed at that moment, befriended Narendra and paid frequent visits to his house.

Rohit had reportedly borrowed money from Narendra.

On Thursday night, the couple hosted a party at their residence, after which the incident took place after the guests left the house. Narendra was allegedly choked with a belt and muffler and Suman who was on the floor above, was shot on the chest.

Next morning when the couple did not answer their phones, their relatives visited the house and found the bodies.