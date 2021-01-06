UP Priest, 2 Disciples Booked for Gang Rape, Murder of 50-Yr-Old

“We received information on Tuesday after a family alleged that a woman had been gang-raped by three men, which later led to her death. The post mortem report confirmed bleeding in private parts and death due to anti-mortem injuries. Two people have been arrested while the main accused will be held soon,” Raghvendra Singh, SP RA Badaun, told the newspaper.

The three men dropped the victim home after the incident, her family alleged. They also said that they rushed her to a hospital after she was found to be bleeding, however she succumbed to the injuries and died during the treatment.

Crimes against women have risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.