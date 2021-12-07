1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court has charged former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar with rioting, murder, dacoity etc, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with the murder of two Sikhs in Raj Nagar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

The court said that Sajjan prima facie was not only "a participant of the mob but also led it" and listed the matter for 16 December for the official framing of charges.

The case, which pertains to the murder of Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh, was registered at the Saraswati Vihar Police Station in Delhi.

The family members of the deceased had alleged that Kumar had "instigated and abetted the unruly mob", which later burnt the two men alive on 1 November 1984. The family members also alleged that the mob had set their house on fire.