Assam Teen in Shorts Forced to Wrap Curtain Around Herself Before Taking Exam

In Assam's Tezpur town, a 19-year-old girl was instructed to wrap a curtain around her legs before taking an entrance test, because she wore a pair of shorts to the exam centre.

After completing a 70-kilometre journey from her hometown Biswanath Chariali to Tezpur, Jublee Tamuli had arrived to take an entrance exam for Jorhat’s Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

Speaking to the media, she stated, "After coming here, they initially allowed me. I went upstairs, everyone was allowed. I got all documents that were required, like my Aadhaar card and photocopies."

The trouble started when an invigilator at the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) barred Tamuli from entering the exam hall.

"When I asked them if there was a problem, they said, 'Short dresses are not allowed.' When I asked why, because it is not mentioned in the admit card they told me, 'You have to know that.' How would I know?" Tamuli told The Quint.

She went on to say: