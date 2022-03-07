Srinagar: Hundreds Attend Funeral of Rafiya Jan, Woman Killed in Grenade Attack

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Rafiya Jan, 24, who was killed due to a grenade blast in Srinagar on Sunday, 6 March.

Jan, daughter of Nazir Ahmed Tinda, who is a resident of Srinagar’s Hazratbal area, succumbed to her multiple fatal injuries in the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where she was being treated.

Several men and women were seen mourning as they participated in the victim's last rites at her home in Dargah Hazratbal.

Jan was shopping with her mother and sister at the Amira Kadal market when terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces stationed there.