Srinagar: Hundreds Attend Funeral of Rafiya Jan, Woman Killed in Grenade Attack

Relatives said that 24-year-old Rafiya Jan, who was a brilliant student, wanted to pursue medicine.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Nuzhat Rashid)
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Rafiya Jan, 24, who was killed due to a grenade blast in Srinagar on Sunday, 6 March.
Jan, daughter of Nazir Ahmed Tinda, who is a resident of Srinagar’s Hazratbal area, succumbed to her multiple fatal injuries in the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where she was being treated.
Several men and women were seen mourning as they participated in the victim's last rites at her home in Dargah Hazratbal.
Jan was shopping with her mother and sister at the Amira Kadal market when terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces stationed there.
Jan was a brilliant student who had scored 93 percent in her class 12 state board exams. She had also scored 98 in Biology, Functional English, and Chemistry, NDTV reported.
Her relatives said that the 24-year-old wanted to pursue medicine and become a doctor.
Apart from Jan, a 71-year-old man named Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi from downtown Srinagar was also killed on the spot while 34 others, including a police officer, were injured in the grenade attack.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
