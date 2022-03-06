One Killed, Several Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar Market

One civilian was killed, and several others, including policemen, were injured in a grenade attack at Amira Kadal market in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday, 6 March, reported ANI.

According to a report by The Times of India, militants hurled grenades at police personnel in Kadal market and later fled the scene. The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital.

Police officials quoted by TOI said that the incident took place at about 4:20 pm on Sunday evening. Grenade was hurled at the security forces deployed at Hari Singh High street.

(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)