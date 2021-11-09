1.5-year-old Baby Dies in Alleged Police Lathi-charge in MP’s Shivpuri

A lathi-charge in Madhya Pradesh (MP)'s Shivpuri is alleged to have resulted in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child.
(Photo courtesy: Video screenshots, altered by The Quint)
The incident took place at Karaira-Bhitarwar road in Shivpuri district.
Villagers Were Opposing Construction of Bridge
Villagers in the area were opposing a pipe fitting for a bridge – that was under-construction – claiming that the pipes would hamper the water flow during rains and would become problematic for the village. Thereby a tussle reportedly ensued between the villagers and the construction crew, and when the matter escalated with villagers blocking the road, police was called in to disperse the villagers.
The police, however, started to lathi-charge them, as per reports. Sub-inspector Raghvendra also sustained injuries during the lathi-charge.
The villagers have alleged that the 1.5-year-old baby was killed in the lathi-charge. Horrific visuals of the incident are doing the rounds on social media.