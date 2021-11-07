3 Dead, 4 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Parked Truck in MP's Guna

Three people were burnt to death and four others suffered injuries on Friday, 5 November, when a minibus they were travelling caught fire after ramming into a stationary container truck near Madhya Pradesh's Barkheda, in Guna district, reported news agency IANS.

The collision between the two vehicles caused an explosion to occur, leading to a fire that engulfed the minibus.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Munish Rajoria told IANS that the incident took place when a minibus was travelling to Mathura from Indore.