14 Pairs of Trains Cancelled in Punjab in View of Farmer Protests 

Fourteen pairs of passenger trains running from the railways Ferozepur division were cancelled from 24 to 26 September in view of the farmer outfits’ three-day rail roko protest against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.
The following trains have been cancelled fully or partially from 24-26 September:
The Amrtisar-Haridwar train from 25-26 September and New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from 24-26 September have been cancelled.
Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not run till Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on 25-26 September.
The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will not run till Ferozepur Cantt and end its journey at Ambala Cantt. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from 24-26 September instead of Ferozepur Cantt.
The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on 24 September will be brought to Ludhiana and will end its journey at Ambala from 25-26 September. Train number 02904 will run from Ambala from 24-26 September instead of Amritsar.
In a first-of-its-kind show of solidarity, 31 farmer organisations in Punjab cut across party lines on Wednesday, 23 September, to announce a joint statewide protest to be held on September 25 against the farm bills passed by both Houses of Parliament. The organisations have given a call for complete 'Punjab bandh' as a mark of protest.
