APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by 'Missile Man of India'
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam has always been known as the 'People’s President' and he accomplished a feat in the field of science, especially missiles and space. He died on 27 July 2015 due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech in Shillong.
He will always be remembered for his contribution to Science and society. Dr Kalam's life is an inspiration to the people of this country. He was from a modest background and made his way up the 11th President of India in 2002. Dr Kalam dedicated nearly four decades of his life to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).
Here are a few inspiring quotes from the People's President on his death anniversary.
He was honored with the highest civilian honor- Bharat Ratna and he continued to work for the welfare of society till his last breath. He made sure to meet the youth of the country through visits and lectures in colleges.
Inspiring Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam on his Death Anniversary
"Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”
"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."
"Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success."
"Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."
“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”
“For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.”
"If you want to leave your footprints On the sands of time Do not drag your feet.”
“You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.
"Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.
