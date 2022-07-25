1-Seater Trainer Jet Crashes in Pune Leaving Pilot Injured; Probe Underway

A single-seater trainer aircraft, belonging to Carver Aviation, crashed in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, 25 July, injuring the woman pilot operating it, said officials.

"Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss," news agency ANI quoted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying.