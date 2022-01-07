'India Recorded 3 Million COVID-19 Deaths Until Mid-2021': Study

As India fights the third wave of COVID-19 and the spread of the new Omicron variant, a study has estimated that nearly three million people died of COVID in India until mid-2021.

The country has logged more than 35 million cases of the coronavirus as of 1 January 2022.

India’s official cumulative COVID-19 death count of 0.48 million shows a death rate of approximately 345/million population. This is nearly one-seventh of the death rate in the US.