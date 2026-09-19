Protests at IIT Bombay After Student Ends Life Following Cheating Allegations

Protests erupted at IIT Bombay campus after a student died by suicide hours after being accused of cheating in an examination on Thursday, 18 September. The incident occurred after Sahil Wakude, a second-year student in the Energy Science & Engineering Department, was allegedly caught during an examination with a mobile phone on which he had allegedly uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT, reports said.

According to police officials quoted by The Indian Express, no disciplinary action had been taken against Wakude and he had been told that the incident would not affect his academic career.