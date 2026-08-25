IIT Delhi Protest Erupts After Eighth Student Suicide Since 2023

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On 24 August 2026, hundreds of students at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi staged a sit-in protest following the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, Rishikesh Kumar. The protest, which began in the morning and continued into the evening, was triggered by what students described as a pattern of administrative indifference after eight student suicides at the institute since 2023. Classes were suspended for the day, and students demanded accountability, an independent inquiry, and reforms to student welfare systems.
As reported by The Indian Express, students gathered near the Lecture Hall Complex before moving to the main building, where they submitted a list of demands to the administration. These included the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans of Student Welfare, an independent inquiry into the deaths, and ₹1 crore compensation for Kumar’s family. The protest was notable for its scale, as student demonstrations are rare at IIT Delhi.
According to Deccan Herald, the administration responded by constituting a five-member External Inquiry Committee. The panel, which includes a former police chief, a psychiatry professor, two student representatives, and the institute’s Registrar, was tasked with investigating the circumstances of Kumar’s death and reviewing institutional protocols. The committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks.
Coverage revealed that students alleged institutional lapses contributed to Kumar’s death. Protesters cited issues such as denial of hostel accommodation, lack of academic project allocation, and insufficient mental health support. An audio message from Kumar’s mother, played during the protest, described repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure on-campus housing for her son, who had been under financial and emotional strain following his father’s death.
As highlighted by The Hindu, students accused the administration of portraying the deceased as mentally unwell rather than addressing systemic issues. They demanded explanations for the non-allocation of hostel accommodation and academic projects, and called for clear communication on mental health measures. The protest note stated, “In the last 30 months, eight IIT Delhi students died by suicide on campus. This pattern points to a systemic problem.”
“We are not here after one suicide. Not after two. We are here after eight. How is it not enough for them?” a student was quoted as saying during the protest.
Analysis showed that the inquiry committee will review records related to students, faculty, and administration, and examine existing protocols before making recommendations. The administration also announced plans to appoint an external Ombudsperson and introduce additional support systems for students requiring parental support.
In the aftermath, further details emerged that the institute would reimburse medical expenses and provide financial assistance to Kumar’s family through its benevolent fund. However, the administration did not address the demand for resignations of senior officials, which remained a core issue for the protesting students.
Reporting indicated that the protest was marked by emotional appeals and calls for institutional change. Students also sought assurances that no disciplinary action would be taken against those participating in the demonstration. The police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations into the circumstances of Kumar’s death are ongoing.
“Whenever we try to talk about problems, they tell us, ‘You should leave if you can’t cope.’ They have a lack of empathy,” a protesting student stated.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the protest and subsequent administrative actions have brought renewed attention to mental health and student welfare at IIT Delhi. The administration’s previous efforts, including the appointment of counsellors and the development of support structures, were acknowledged, but students argued that systemic issues persist and require urgent redressal.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.