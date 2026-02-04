21-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide at IIT Bombay, Second Death in Last 6 Months

advertisement
A 21-year-old student Naman Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay reportedly died by suicide in the early hours of 4 February 2026 after falling from the terrace of a hostel building on campus.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am. Naman Agarwal, a second-year BTech civil engineering student, was found critically injured by students and a security guard. He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have registered an accidental death report and initiated an inquiry.
A student body at IIT Bombay called APPSC (Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle) claimed that it was the second death by suicide in the last six months.
According to The Indian Express, Naman was residing in hostel number 3 but fell from the terrace of hostel number 4. Police are questioning his roommate and other students to determine why he was at a different hostel. Officers are conducting a panchnama of his room as part of the investigation, and his family in Pilani, Rajasthan, has been informed.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the police official stated that the reason behind the student’s actions is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage.
Police have stated that it is too early to draw conclusions, and they are conducting inquiries from all possible angles as details emerged. Officers are speaking to classmates and reviewing available evidence to gather leads. If any material suggesting abetment or other factors is found, further legal action will be taken as per procedure.
The student’s death has prompted comparisons to a previous incident in February 2023, when another IIT Bombay student died after jumping from a hostel terrace according to coverage. In that earlier case, a special investigation team was formed, and a classmate was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.
“It is too early to say anything. We are conducting inquiries from all possible angles and speaking to his classmates to gather leads,” a police officer said.
Initial police findings indicate that Naman's body was sent for post-mortem examination as investigation continued. The authorities have registered an accidental death report and are proceeding with standard procedures, including questioning those who may have relevant information.
Further updates on the inquiry and any institutional responses are expected as the investigation progresses as developments unfold. No additional details regarding the circumstances or possible causes have been officially released at this time.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.