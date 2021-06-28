Hyderabad Mathematician Claims To Have Proved Riemann Hypothesis

Hyderabad based mathematical physicist Kumar Easwaran has claimed to have developed proof for ‘The Riemann Hypothesis’ or RH, a millennium problem, that has remained unsolved for the last 161 years.

The RH fundamentally helps in counting prime numbers and also gives a method for generating large random numbers. In 2000, it was designated as a millennium problem, one of the seven mathematical problems selected by Clay Mathematics Institute of Cambridge, Mass USA, the Times of India reported

It announced a reward of $1 million dollars for its solution.