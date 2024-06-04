Hyderabad Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Hyderabad was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Hyderabad are Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Madhavi Latha Kompella (BJP), Srinivas Yadav Gaddam (BRS), and Mohammed Waliullah Sameer (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Hyderabad seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad seat was won by AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi, while BJP candidate Dr. Bhagavanth Rao had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Hyderabad constituency was won by AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP candidate Dr.Bhagavanth Rao was the runner-up.

Since the 1970s, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) under the Owaisi family has dominated the political landscape of Hyderabad. The family hasn't lost the Lok Sabha seat even once since 1984. Currently, Asaduddin Owaisi, also serving as president of AIMIM - continues the political legacy of his family. He has been winning this seat since 2004 and is now campaigning for his fifth consecutive term. Before him, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, served as Hyderabad's MP from 1984 until 2004.

Madhavi Latha, a newcomer from the BJP, is set to challenge Owaisi in his stronghold this time. Latha, a renowned classical dancer and entrepreneur heading Virinchi Hospitals in Hyderabad, rose to prominence on social media due to a controversial video from a Ramnavami rally. Over the past few years, Hyderabad has evidently been of key interest to BJP's top leadership.

The constituency, largely covering the old city, is home to a majority Muslim population. AIMIM currently controls six out of the seven assembly seats in the area, with BJP holding the remaining seat. Additionally, the Congress has nominated Mohammad Waliullah Sameer while BRS's Srinivas Yadav Gaddam, an educationist and social activist, has also joined the election fray for this fiercely contested seat.



Assembly seats that fall under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency include Malakpet, Karwan, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Goshamahal.