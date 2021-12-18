How Safe is Your Bengaluru Home? An Architect Explains Building Collapse

At least six buildings have collapsed in Bengaluru in two months, putting city's poor infrastructure under the lens.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni\The Quint)
One such building was a three-storey residential quarter for Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees located near Dairy Circle that collapsed in September 2021. The incident forced many other employees and their families to vacate their homes out of fear.
Residents alleged that cracks had started appearing in the 40-year-old building, however, no action was taken to maintain the condition of the quarters.
What makes buildings unsafe? The Quint asked an architect, Naresh Narsimhan.
Speaking to The Quint, Naresh Narsimhan, a Bengaluru-based architect, says, "We think once we have built a building, it will stand forever. But buildings need maintenance."
Throwing light on the importance of human safety when a building is constructed, he says, "buildings need to be built by factor of safety."
More than 95 percent of buildings constructed in Bengaluru have violations of various kinds, alerted Bengaluru chapter of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE), India.
As several buildings face the threat of collapse, there are some criteria that can help check the safety of a building including, checking concrete strength as per design and quality of steel, among others.
"A good builder will maintain records of material used and quality checks," says Naresh Narsimhan.
"Buildings need to be structurally designed. Good quality concrete and design ratio are crucial factors to be considered."
"India has a well written building code, which provides for all safeguards, however, idea of safe building is not followed in practice," the architect says.
As buildings in Bengaluru fall like a house of cards, Naresh Narsimhan underlines the need for a national mission on building safety with special focus on human safety.
