Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Big Faces Dropped; Mohsin Raza, Dinesh Sharma Lose Out

Yogi Adityanath took the oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on Friday, 25 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Yogi Adityanath swore in as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the second consecutive time on Friday, 25 March. Along with him, 52 ministers in his Cabinet took an oath. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Yadav swore in as the deputy chief ministers.
Several prominent names were dropped from the Yogi Cabinet 2.0. This includes deputy chief minister from 2017-22 Dinesh Sharma.
Among the others who did not make it to the cabinet this time were Ashutosh Tandon, Mahendra Singh, Satish Mahana, Upendra Tiwari, Ashok Katariya Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Neelkanth Tiwari, Rajendra Pratap Singh, and Moti Singh.
Let’s take a look at the big names that have been denied a place in Yogi cabinet 2.0:
Former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has been dropped from the cabinet. Brijesh Pathak replaced him as the Brahmin face in the second tenure of Yogi Adityanath's government. Dinesh Sharma was the mayor of Lucknow twice from 2006-17 but did not fight the Assembly elections.
The only Muslim minister in the Yogi government from 2017 to 2022, Mohsin Raza, has also been dropped from the cabinet. Danish Ansari Azad would be the Muslim face of the Yogi Government 2.0.
Power minister Shrikant Sharma has also failed to find place in Yogi Cabinet 2.0. Sharma fought his first election in 2017 from Mathura and was made the power minister. He repeated his electoral success with a respectable margin even this time, but could not find a cabinet spot.
Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson who was the minister for MSME, Textile, and Village Industries from 2017 to 2022 has also been dropped from the cabinet.
(Translated from Quint Hindi by Arvind Singh.)