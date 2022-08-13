Yogi Adityanath’s Picture Defaced in ‘Azadi Mahotsav’ Hoardings; Cases Filed

This has led to outrage by BJP supporters in the area. Groups of BJP workers have been sloganeering against the citywide defacement of the Chief Minister's face. They have been calling for the anti-nationals, traitors and bigots to be beaten up and thrown out of the country.

"Desh virodhi bahar jaao" or anti-nationals leave the country was one of the slogans.

BJP workers are upset at the disfigurement of the billboards. Among those protesting, Uday Pratap Singh from Firozabad, claimed that the photos were removed well before the hoarding was set up. He was adamant that those responsible for setting up the posters must be blacklisted and arrested for these actions.

The Police claim they are insistent to solve this case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. "The offence has been registered. We have deployed two teams and all CCTV camera's in the vicinity are being scanned. We will uncover full details of this situation at the earliest," said CO City Abhishek Srivastava.