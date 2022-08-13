Yogi Adityanath’s Picture Defaced in ‘Azadi Mahotsav’ Hoardings; Cases Filed

Pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings in Firozabad
Photo: The Quint
The police in Firozabad registered two cases against unknown people on Saturday after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' officials said.
CM's face was cut out from hoardings across the city. BJP workers are outraged and have been shouting angry slogans.
BJP City President Rakesh Shankhwar claimed that hoardings across the city have been disfigured.
The Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation, said Firozabad District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan.
He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case. Police officials were on site after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being replaced.
Police have stated that they have two teams that are scanning the surrounding CCTV camera footage to identify the culprits responsible for the defacement.
This has led to outrage by BJP supporters in the area. Groups of BJP workers have been sloganeering against the citywide defacement of the Chief Minister's face. They have been calling for the anti-nationals, traitors and bigots to be beaten up and thrown out of the country.
"Desh virodhi bahar jaao" or anti-nationals leave the country was one of the slogans.
BJP workers are upset at the disfigurement of the billboards. Among those protesting, Uday Pratap Singh from Firozabad, claimed that the photos were removed well before the hoarding was set up. He was adamant that those responsible for setting up the posters must be blacklisted and arrested for these actions.
The Police claim they are insistent to solve this case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. "The offence has been registered. We have deployed two teams and all CCTV camera's in the vicinity are being scanned. We will uncover full details of this situation at the earliest," said CO City Abhishek Srivastava.