Woman Who Rode 1,400 Km in Lockdown for Son Worried for His Safety in Ukraine

The 21-year-old is among around 500 other Indian students sheltering from the war in hostels and bunkers in Sumy, which has been badly affected. The Hindu reported that according to the students, roadways were hit and the nearest metro station had also been blown up.

The concerned mother wrote to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister Mahommed Mahmood Ali, senior state officials and well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to take the necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students amid the war in Ukraine.