Woman Who Rode 1,400 Km in Lockdown for Son Worried for His Safety in Ukraine

Razia Begum set out on a solo journey to bring her son home in April 2020.
Razia Begum, a 50-year-old government teacher from Bodhan in Telangana’s Nizamabad, who rode over 1,400 kilometres on a scooter to bring her son back home from Nellore in April 2020 is distressed yet again as 21-year-old medical student Nizamuddin Aman remains stranded in Sumy, Ukraine, reported The News Minute.
With conflict reaching new heights in parts of eastern Ukraine, Begum is now concerned for Aman’s safety, who is in the European nation as a first-year medical student at the Sumy State Medical University, as per TNM.
According to The Times of India, the mother-son duo has an arrangement where he gives her updates about the situation in Ukraine over phone calls and sends her a text message if he has to rush to a bomb shelter and is unable to call. “Both of us have stuck to the terms and conditions of the deal,” she told the daily.
The 21-year-old is among around 500 other Indian students sheltering from the war in hostels and bunkers in Sumy, which has been badly affected. The Hindu reported that according to the students, roadways were hit and the nearest metro station had also been blown up.
The concerned mother wrote to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister Mahommed Mahmood Ali, senior state officials and well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to take the necessary steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students amid the war in Ukraine.
