Russia Sieges Mariupol Port, Zelenskyy Says NATO Gave 'Green Light' to Bombing

An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for a tenth day, the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was blockaded by Russian forces on Saturday, 5 March, news agency AFP reported quoting the city's mayor.
Multiple loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv city on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised the NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.
India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, the Indian ambassador said at the UNSC meet on Friday
Russia has blocked Twitter and Facebook inside the country amid the war
Ukraine is looking to hold third round of talks with Russian officials this weekend
Around 2,000-3,000 Indian students are still feared stuck in Ukraine, as per the Ministry of External Affairs
Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since it invaded Ukraine, and is launching different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities, dismissing such information as fake, the Kremlin said Friday, AFP reported.
Putin said reports about "the alleged ongoing air strikes of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes," the Kremlin said in a statement.
He added that dialogue on Ukraine would be possible only if Russian demands are met.
Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off on Friday from Hindan airbase, evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, and also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.
Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga, reported news agency ANI.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the US Senate on Saturday, at 9:30 am ET. Zelenskyy will speak to senators via Zoom at the request of Ukraine.
A special Indigo flight, carrying 229 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Suceava in Romania on Saturday morning.
Russian troops has encircled Mariupol on Thursday, cutting it off electricity, food, water, heating and transport.
Samsung Electronics says shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments."
A Russian air strike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people on Friday, including two children, Ukraine state police said in a statement. Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, stating that the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would bring the NATO directly into war with Russia.
“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” the Ukrainian president said a nighttime address.
He had earlier appealed to the NATO and the US to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned on Friday that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast.
This comes a day after Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, after a fire broke out at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe due to an attack by invaders.
Thomas-Greenfield said that the world had narrowly averted a “nuclear catastrophe” and condemned Russia’s actions as “reckless” and “dangerous,”
Multiple explosions were heard on Saturday morning in Kharkiv city, which was bombed heavily by the Russian forces on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents were asked to go to the nearest shelter, reported The Kyiv Independent.