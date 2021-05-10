WB Governor to Visit Poll-Clash Sites, Mamata Claims No Violence

Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time on Wednesday, 5 May. While her party won 213 seats in the Assembly, the BJP came in second with 77 seats. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance got just one seat and an Independent won another.

Forty-three leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were sworn-in as ministers in the West Bengal government on Monday, 10 May, more than a week after the party won a resounding majority in the state Assembly elections with 213 of the 292 seats.

According to reports, while 25 of these were incumbents and 18 were new faces. The latter included cricketer Manoj Tiwary, ex-IPS officer Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri and Biplab Mitra.