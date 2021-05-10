WB Governor to Visit Poll-Clash Sites, Mamata Claims No Violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, 10 May, alleged that the state was in “deep crisis” which is “worrisome”. As Mamata Banerjee’s TMC took power once again in the state, Dhankhar, after administering oath to 43 ministers in Banerjee’s cabinet, said he will soon visit the areas affected by poll violence .
He added that it was his Constitutional duty to visit the affected areas, but the government has not been very responsive.
As per the report, he said, "I expect state government to engage in soul searching, address grim ground reality and book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric."
Significantly, ahead of the oath-taking, Dhankhar had sanctioned CBI prosecution against four leaders, including two who were sworn-in on Monday – Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee – in connection with the Narada case. The other two are Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee
Banerjee had recently stated that at least 16 people lost their lives due to violent clashes. Multiple instances of violence, loot and plunder have been reported across West Bengal since 2 May, after the results for the Legislative Assembly elections were declared and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came back to power with a massive majority.
Mamata Banerjee took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time on Wednesday, 5 May. While her party won 213 seats in the Assembly, the BJP came in second with 77 seats. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance got just one seat and an Independent won another.
Forty-three leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were sworn-in as ministers in the West Bengal government on Monday, 10 May, more than a week after the party won a resounding majority in the state Assembly elections with 213 of the 292 seats.
According to reports, while 25 of these were incumbents and 18 were new faces. The latter included cricketer Manoj Tiwary, ex-IPS officer Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri and Biplab Mitra.
