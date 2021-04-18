‘My Phone Being Tapped By BJP’: CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out

Banerjee said that she will order a probe by the CID into the issue. “I will not spare anyone involved in such activities. I have already come to know who is behind this,” the CM said.

TMC leaders followed this up with a letter to the Election Commission, accusing the BJP of illegally recording a conversation between her and the TMC MLA.

Earlier, the TMC had said the audio tape was bogus and denied that any conversation had taken place.

In the letter however, the TMC has accepted that it was Mamata Banerjee who was talking to Partha. “In the said conference, it has been alleged that in the aftermath of the CISF firing incident at Stalkuchi, Mamata Banerjee had a conversation with Parth Pratim Ray. The BJP has not only illegally recorded and/or caused it to be recorded, but also played it at the press conference, out of context. The entire exercise by the BJP is an illegal act and is a direct assault on legal rights, including Right to Privacy of Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray,” the TMC said.

The letter, written by TMC leaders including Yashwant Sinha, Derek O’Brien and Purnendu Basu said that ‘necessary steps for prosecution under criminal law will be taken separately’.