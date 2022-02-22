'Won't Go Unanswered': US, France as Russia Recognises Rebel Regions in Ukraine

At the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, New Delhi called for finding a solution that would take into account “the legitimate security interests of all countries.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, 22 February, warned that Moscow's gambit to recognise two breakaway areas in Ukraine "would not go unanswered."
The public condemnation came after President Vladimir Putin on Monday, ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Eastern Ukraine, challenging Western threats of sanctions in a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic war with Kyiv.
French President Macron also decried the Kremlin's move, urging the European Union to agree new sanctions against Moscow.
"This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia's international commitments and a breach of Ukraine's sovereignty," it added.
"The partners were united in their determination not to ease up their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity," German Chancellor Scholz's spokesman said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting following Russia’s recognition of the separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine.
Speaking at the meeting, United Kingdom Ambassador Barbara Woodward indicated that the UK "will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to its breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," adding that "there will be severe economic consequences to its actions."
Further, India at the meeting said that it has been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine and the related announcement by Russia.
"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern," India said, adding that these developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)