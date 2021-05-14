Cops ‘Question’ IYC Prez Srinivas Over COVID Relief, Rahul Reacts

The alleged action by the Delhi Police comes following a recent controversy involving Srinivas BV, wherein the New Zealand Embassy had reached out to him on Twitter to help a staff member with oxygen supply, following which, the necessary help was provided by the Youth Congress.

The move had led to an exchange of barbs between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, too, had commented on the matter saying that the High Commission should have followed the official channels and protocols in place.