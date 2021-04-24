How IYC’s Srinivas BV And Team Help Distressed COVID-19 Patients

From its very edifice, the Indian Youth Congress headquarters may seem like any other silent, politically privileged space in the heart of Lutyens’s Delhi, but tucked inside it is a ‘war-room’ that has been saving lives of critical COVID-19 by simple use of technology.

As the organisation’s National President Srinivas BV steps in to explain how the war-room works, his phone begins to vibrate – for the third time in a minute. “Sir, my sister is critical and needs injection,” the caller pleads, as Srinivas listens in with patience.

He then asks her where the patient is located and promises to send her help her.