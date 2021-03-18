‘TRP Rating’ Case: ED Attaches Properties of 3 Television Channels

Swinging into action into the alleged TRP case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 17 March, said that it has attached assets to the tune of Rs 32 crore of television channels Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Maha Movie in Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

An ED official in Delhi said that the financial probe agency has attached the properties of three channels in the form of land, commercial, and residential units and balances in bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The official added that the ED probe has revealed that the proceeds of crime for these channels are to the tune of Rs 46 crore. They further registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai Police into the alleged TRP case.