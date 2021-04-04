Tejasvi Brags About Paying Bill, Restaurant Sets Record Straight

“Dear Tejasvi Surya, we are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna we greet everyone with the same love and gratitude, in fact everyone comes forward to pay their bills. No one has forced us for anything free. As a token of love and respect we sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society,” the restaurant’s Facebook post reads.

This exchange got many appreciating Annapoorna’s response on social media.