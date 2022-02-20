Actor Sonu Sood’s Car Impounded During Attempt To Enter Polling Booth in Moga

Sonu Sood with his sister Malvika, who is contesting the Punjab Assembly elections in Moga.
(Photo: Twitter/SonuSood)
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's car was impounded by Punjab Police on Sunday, 20 February, after he tried to enter a polling booth in Moga district, where his sister Malvika Sood Sachar is contesting with a Congress ticket.
Sood's car was seized following a complaint by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), where they alleged that the actor was trying to influence voters, as per The Indian Express.
Punjab began polling for the state's Assembly elections on the same day.
Speaking to ANI, Moga district's Public Relations Officer said that the actor had been trying to enter a polling booth. "During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home," he said, adding that action would be taken against Sood if he stepped out of his house during polling.
“A flying squad team was also deputed outside his house for surveillance,” Moga returning officer Satwant Singh told Indian Express.
"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the Opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out," he told NDTV.
He then took to Twitter to draw the attention of the Election Commission (EC) towards other candidates in the constituency who were allegedly "buying votes".
He took to Twitter to highlight the issue.
The actor added that now that they were at home, there should be fair polls.
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)