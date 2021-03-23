Somnath Bharti Jailed for 2 Years in AIIMS Staff Attack Case

In an order on Tuesday, the court upheld the order dated 23 January and sent him to jail for offences such as rioting, unlawful Assembly under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with mischief causing damage to public property under Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

"Appellant be taken into custody and be sent to jail for serving the sentence as awarded by the Ld. Trial Court vide its sentence order dated 23.01.2021 for the offence under Section 147 IPC read with Section 149 IPC and under Section 3(1) of PDPP Act (sic)," the order stated.

Immediately after the passing of the judgement, Somnath Bharti has been taken into judicial custody.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, he called it a "false" case and stated: "It was 23 March when people in power duly aided by Indian politicians hanged Shahid-e-azam Bhagat Singh Ji, Rajguru Ji and Sukhdev Ji, and today again, I failed to get justice from sessions court and am being sent to Jail for my struggle for rights of people in a false case. Inquilab zindabad!"