Pune Police Books BJP IT Cell Member for Tweets on Maharashtra CM’s Wife

The Pune Police’s Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday, 6 January, lodged an FIR against Jiten Gajaria, a member of the BJP’s social media cell, for his tweets on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“An FIR by Pune Cyber has been lodged against Jiten Gajaria and he has been summoned to appear before Pune Cyber today (Friday)," Gajaria's lawyer confirmed.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, news agency ANI quoted Pune Police as saying: