Pune Police Books BJP IT Cell Member for Tweets on Maharashtra CM’s Wife

The Pune Police’s Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday, 6 January, lodged an FIR against Jiten Gajaria, a member of the BJP’s social media cell, for his tweets on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
“An FIR by Pune Cyber has been lodged against Jiten Gajaria and he has been summoned to appear before Pune Cyber today (Friday)," Gajaria's lawyer confirmed.
Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, news agency ANI quoted Pune Police as saying:
Gajaria has been booked under Sections 153A, 500, 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
BACKGROUND
Gajaria, on 4 January, allegedly tweeted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption “Marathi Rabri Devi,” implying that Thackeray’s wife would take over his post of the chief minister just as Rabri Devi did when Lalu Prasad Yadav was forced to resign over the fodder scam.
Gajaria was also questioned by the Mumbai Police’s Banda Kurla Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday regarding the tweets. The questioning went on for five hours and he was let go after recording a statement and writing an official apology letter to the chief minister.
