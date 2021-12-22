CM Thackeray Misses Day 1 of Maharashtra Assembly session; Fuels Health Rumors

The Chief Minister had made his first public appearance post-surgery at Vidhan Bhavan. Since then, he has been attending cabinet meetings via video.

In a meeting with Shiv Sena MPs after the closing of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed concern over the Chief Minister's health.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's absence, BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil called it "inappropriate" for a Chief Minister to miss the opening day of the Assembly.

According to the NDTV report, he said, "If the Chief Minister is unable to attend the winter session, then he should designate someone to carry out business."

(With inputs from NDTV.)