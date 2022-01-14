Near-Collision Between Two India-Bound Planes in Dubai, DGCA Seeks Report

Indian aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was apprised of the incident and has asked the United Arab Emirates' (UAE’s) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to share its investigation report.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI on Friday: “Both are their registered aircraft and the place of occurrence is their airport and so, as per ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), it will be investigated by them.”