Kumbh or Elections: Violation of COVID Norms Is ‘Kaafi Real’ 

Despite the country peaking worse than last year in COVID cases, more than 21 lakh people took ‘Snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area till noon on Monday, 12 April.
Kumbh Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal admitted that it is currently difficult for the police to enforce social distancing during the second shahi snan where massive crowds have gathered.
“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowds, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Gunjyal told news agency ANI.
“A stampede-like situation may arise if we try to enforce social distancing at ghats. So, we are unable to enforce social distancing here,” he said.
Last week, after polling concluded in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India in a letter dated 9 April, asked political parties for strict observance of COVID protocols.
However, visuals from across these states conducting Assembly elections have shown a blatant disregard towards COVID-appropriate behaviour by political leaders and crowds alike, including the lack of physical distancing and not wearing masks.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 12 Apr 2021,04:59 PM IST