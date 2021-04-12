Kumbh or Elections: Violation of COVID Norms Is ‘Kaafi Real’ 

Kumbh Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal admitted that it is currently difficult for the police to enforce social distancing during the second shahi snan where massive crowds have gathered.

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. But due to the huge crowds, it is practically not possible to issue challans today. It is very difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats,” Gunjyal told news agency ANI.

“A stampede-like situation may arise if we try to enforce social distancing at ghats. So, we are unable to enforce social distancing here,” he said.