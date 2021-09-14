PM Narendra Modi To Attend First In-Person Quad Leaders Summit in the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the UN General Assembly on 25 September.
United States (US) President Joe Biden will be hosting the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on 24 September. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to the US for the same and also address the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on 25 September.
“US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on 24 September. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan,” the White House said in a statement on Monday night.
India, the US, Australia and Japan comprise the Quad countries. The first-ever Quad leaders-level engagement was held virtually in March this year.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement, saying, “During the summit on 24 September, the Quad leaders will exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical & emerging technologies, connectivity & infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change, & education.”
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the US since President Joe Biden took charge and their first in-person meeting. He had last visited the US in September 2019.
