Other MPs Fear Losing Ticket, so They Do Not Speak: Varun Gandhi

"If the voice of the people is not raised by the public representatives, then who will raise it?" he added.

Varun claimed that he is a 'revolutionary' leader and cannot afford to witness injustice done to people. "Whatever help I extend to people is from my own money, be it giving sports equipment to youngsters in villages or giving financial assistance to temples," he said.

In a letter to Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, Varun Gandhi also alleged that the local administration had been extorting traders to organise the Bansuri Mahotsav (flute festival) in the district.

The BJP MP said that the traders had met him in Delhi and briefed him on the issue.

