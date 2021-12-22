Other MPs Fear Losing Ticket, so They Do Not Speak: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said he is the only one who has the courage to raise the issue of increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of sugar cane.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, on Wednesday, 22 December, said that he is the only one who has the courage to raise the issue of increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of sugar cane as other politicians fear losing ticket in the next elections.
Speaking to local reporters in his constituency Pilibhit, he said, “Those leaders fear that they will not get (poll) tickets. It makes no difference to me if I do not get a poll ticket. I will only say the truth while governments come and go.”
"If the voice of the people is not raised by the public representatives, then who will raise it?" he added.
Varun claimed that he is a 'revolutionary' leader and cannot afford to witness injustice done to people. "Whatever help I extend to people is from my own money, be it giving sports equipment to youngsters in villages or giving financial assistance to temples," he said.
In a letter to Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, Varun Gandhi also alleged that the local administration had been extorting traders to organise the Bansuri Mahotsav (flute festival) in the district.
The BJP MP said that the traders had met him in Delhi and briefed him on the issue.
