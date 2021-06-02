No Phones and Social Media for Police on Duty: Bihar Top Cop

Police officials in Bihar have been ordered to not use mobile phones, social media or any electronic devices while being on duty, except for exceptional cases.

The order was passed on Tuesday, 1 June, by the Bihar DGP (Director-General of Police) SK Singhal in a letter addressed to all senior police officers in the state.

"The use of mobile phones for entertainment purposes is unnecessarily affecting the functionality of policemen. Therefore, mobile phones can no longer be used by any policeman or authority, except in special circumstances," read the order released by Bihar DGP.

Disciplinary action will be taken against any personnel who will be found violating the order.

"We can see that at different parts of the city these policemen are busy playing or talking on their smartphones or messaging each other. This seems to be their prime duty," the order said.