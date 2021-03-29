Nizamuddin Markaz Reopens Its Doors With Visitors Capped at 50

The Nizamuddin Markaz, famously known as Banglewali Masjid, finally opened for Shab-E-Barat prayers on Sunday , 28 March, after being shut for a year, but not allowing more than 50 visitors at a time, following orders from Delhi High Court.

Rakesh Kumar, a policeman on duty, was reportedly seen sitting next to an iron gate of Alami Markaz on Sunday evening. The policeman was seen verifying the names of the people who were allowed to enter the mosque.

On Wednesday, Centre told the Delhi high Court that 50 people chosen by Waqf board can be permitted to offer prayers at the markaz once the names of those individuals are provided to the SHO of the area.